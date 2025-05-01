Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the two Dieckmann condensations just shown.
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Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(a)
(b)
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
Which product is the most likely intramolecular aldol addition product formed when -hexanedione is treated with base and then acid workup?
Consider the following reaction. Provide a stepwise mechanism to explain the given transformation.