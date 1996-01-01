Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryIntramolecular Aldol Condensation
Multiple Choice

How is the Dieckmann reaction different from the Claisen reaction?

17
5:52m

Watch next

Master Diketones with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:52
Diketones
Johnny Betancourt
321
7
03:27
Diesters (Dieckmann Condensation)
Johnny Betancourt
214
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.