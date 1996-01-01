Skip to main content
22. Condensation Chemistry
Intramolecular Aldol Condensation
Multiple Choice
How is the Dieckmann reaction different from the Claisen reaction?
The Dieckmann reaction uses lithium diisopropylamide (LDA) as the base, while the Claisen reaction uses an alkoxide as the base.
The Dieckmann reaction is an intramolecular reaction, while the Claisen reaction is intermolecular.
In the Dieckmann reaction, the enolate attacks an aldehyde, while in the Claisen reaction, the enolate attacks an ester.
The Dieckmann is an intramolecular aldol reaction, while the Claisen is an intramolecular Claisen reaction.
