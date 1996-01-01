Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryIntramolecular Aldol Condensation
Multiple Choice

Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A 9-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 8 zigzag lines. C 2 and C 8 are each double bonded to O above. C 3 is single bonded to C H 3 on the lower left and C H 3 on the lower right, each in the form of a line. The second reactant is N a O H written over the reaction arrow. The third reactant is H 2 O written under the reaction arrow. Delta is written under the reaction arrow.

7
5:52m

Watch next

Master Diketones with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:52
Diketones
Johnny Betancourt
321
7
03:27
Diesters (Dieckmann Condensation)
Johnny Betancourt
214
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.