6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
Problem 4-13b
When a small piece of platinum is added to a mixture of ethene and hydrogen, the following reaction occurs:
Ethene <IMAGE> + H2 hydrogen Pt catalyst —> ethane <IMAGE>
Doubling the concentration of hydrogen has no effect on the reaction rate. Doubling the concentration of ethene also has no effect.
b. Write the unusual rate equation for this reaction.
c. Explain this strange rate equation, and suggest what one might do to accelerate the reaction.
