Treatment of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl gives tert-butyl chloride.





Tert-butyl alcohol <IMAGE> + H+ + Cl- → tert-butyl chloride <IMAGE> + H 2 O





When the concentration of H+ is doubled, the reaction rate doubles.





When the concentration of tert-butyl alcohol is tripled, the reaction rate triples.





When the chloride ion concentration is quadrupled, however, the reaction rate is unchanged.





Write the rate equation for this reaction.