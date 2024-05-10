6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
1:51 minutes
Problem 4-39
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Treatment of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl gives tert-butyl chloride.
Tert-butyl alcohol <IMAGE> + H+ + Cl- → tert-butyl chloride <IMAGE> + H2O
When the concentration of H+ is doubled, the reaction rate doubles.
When the concentration of tert-butyl alcohol is tripled, the reaction rate triples.
When the chloride ion concentration is quadrupled, however, the reaction rate is unchanged.
Write the rate equation for this reaction.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos