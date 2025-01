5:22 minutes 5:22 minutes Problem 4.57 Textbook Question Textbook Question Deuterium (D) is the hydrogen isotope of mass number 2, with a proton and a neutron in its nucleus. The chemistry of deuterium is nearly identical to the chemistry of hydrogen, except that the C―D bond is slightly stronger than the C―H bond by 5.0 kJ/mol (1.2 kcal/ mol). Reaction rates tend to be slower when a C―D bond (as opposed to a C―H bond) is broken in a rate-limiting step.

This effect, called a kinetic isotope effect, is clearly seen in the chlorination of methane. Methane undergoes free-radical chlorination 12 times as fast as tetradeuteriomethane (CD4)

Faster: CH4 + Cl⋅ —> CH3Cl + HCl relative rate= 12

Slower: CD4 + Cl⋅ —> CD3Cl + DCl relative rate= 1

b. Monochlorination of deuterioethane (C2H5D) leads to a mixture containing 93% C2H4DCland 7% C2H5Cl. Calculate the relative rates of abstraction per hydrogen and deuterium in the chlorination of deuterioethane.

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

