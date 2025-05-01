When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight in fused KOH at 200 C, the major product is a foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
Problem-Solving Hint:
When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight in fused KOH at 200 C, the major product is a foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
Problem-Solving Hint:
When 2,2-dibromo-1-phenylpropane is heated overnight with sodium amide at 150°C, the major product (after addition of water) is a different foul-smelling compound of formula C9H8. Propose a structure for this product, and give a mechanism to account for its formation.
An alternate method for the synthesis of alkynes relies on the double elimination of H―Br from a dihaloalkane under basic conditions. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction that we discuss in Chapter 12.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
a. 2,2-dibromobutane → but-1-yne