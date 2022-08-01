Ligands Example 1

Alright, so let's take a look at this example. It says provide the complex ion structure when a titanium three ion combines with four ammonia molecules and two chloral and ions. Alright, so we have titanium three ion, It is combining with four ammonia molecules. So remember Ammonia is NH three and there's four of them plus two coral and ions chlorine is in group seven. So its charges minus one. To get the correct complex ion structure, we need to see what the overall charge of it will be. So titanium contributes a plus three charge are four ammonia, czar neutral, so they contribute zero. Then we have our two Clyde and ions. So each one is minus one and there's two of them. So that's two minus one, Gives us -2, add everything together. So we have plus three minus two gives us plus one overall for the charge of our complex ion. Because our complex ion has a charge, we're gonna use brackets Here goes our titanium, it is connected to four ammonia molecules. So we put those in parentheses And then our two coral and ions close parentheses and our overall charges plus one which we calculated. So that represents the structure of our complex ion. Once we have our titanium three ion combining with the six Liggins involved. Now that you've seen this example, take a look at the next example and see if you can actually do it once you do that come back and see does your answer match up with mine

