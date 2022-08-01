Ligands Example 2

So for example to we have to provide the complex ion structure when copper one combines with ethylene di amine and two cyanide and ions. So we have copper one and then we have ethylene di amine here. We can use the abbreviated form of ethylene dia means. So we just say that's E. N. And then we have two cyanide and ions. So to C N minus overall charge of our complex ion would be plus one from the copper one. Ethylene di mean is an L two Ligand so it doesn't contribute any charge. And then we have two cyanide ions so that they're contributing -2 overall. So when we add all that up our complex ion should have a negative one charge. Now we write it out so we have copper remember brackets because we're gonna have a charge. Copper is connected to our ethylene di ming. So we just do parentheses ian Then it's connected to two cyanide ions. So parentheses, two Closed brackets and then the -1 on the outside. So this would represent our complex ion structure. So remember it's important to know the types of leggings that are attaching to your transition metal because that will have an effect on the overall charge of your complex ion. Remember that leggings that have no charges that are neutral are typed L Liggins whereas Liggins with a negative charge are typed as X. Liggins. These are important terms that you need to keep in mind when we delve deeper and deeper into complex ions and the eventual organic chemical reactions that they will undertake

