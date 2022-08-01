in this video, we're going to take a look at Liggins. Now, eligon represents a louis base because it bonds to a metal cat ion in a complex ion by using its lone pair. Remember a lewis base is an electron pair donor. The transition metal catalyst accepts that lone pair so it represents our lewis acid. Now, since Liggins use their lone pair or pairs to grab onto metal cat ions, they're referred to as key leading agents. Now we've seen that Liggins can either be neutral in the form of like ammonia or they can be negative like in the form of cyanide ions or a halogen. Now, we're gonna say Liggins are typically either neutral and termed elegance or negatively charged and termed X. Liggins. Now, the number of elements in a molecule that can donate a lone pair characterizes eligon, we're gonna say Liggins that possess the ability to donate one lone pair at a time are referred to as mono dented Liggins. And then Liggins that possess the ability to donate two lone pairs at a time are referred to as by dented Liggins. So we're gonna be looking at mono dented and by dented Liggins now buy identity, Liggins give rise to rings in the complex ion form. So basically when you have a biden Ligon connecting to a transition metal cat cat eye on it helps to make a cyclic complex ion. So in the next video we'll take a look at the chart provided below where we look at what exactly makes a ligand mon identity. What makes it biden Tate and then how is it an X or L Ligon? So click on to the next video and let's explore the chart together.

