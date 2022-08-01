So we've separated our chart here in terms of mono dented Liggins and by dental Liggins, let's first take a look at our mono dental Liggins. Now, what makes them a mono dented Ligon, is that in each case there's only one element that's able to donate a lone pair. So we have our Liggins, we have names for those Liggins. Now the naming of Liggins and the naming of complex ions is really just reserved for jen came with an organic chemistry. We're not going to have to worry about naming complex ion structures. Um what's important is us being able to identify which elements are donating lone pairs to transition metals, how they help to make certain geometries. And later on the types of reactions that are possible with these complex ion structures. So don't worry about naming. And then we'll see that certain Liggins have abbreviations and once we've covered those three topics we'll take a look and see is the leg and I'm looking at an X. Login or an elegant or maybe even a combination of both. So if we take a look what makes the mono dented Liggins, is that in each case there's only one element that will donate a lone pair in water. Um we have just the oxygen being able to donate a lone pair. Uh here we have ammonia and its name would be um M or amino again, don't worry about naming too much. We have just the nitrogen here, we have phosphorus with its one lone pair are three. Now here that are could represent a benzene ring and in that case would be a try try a real phosphene. Oh and it would be written like PPH three where the P. H. Stands for our benzene ring. It could also stand in for an hour kill group like maybe a metal. So you could have a phosphorus connected to three methyl groups. Next we have carbon monoxide which is carbon eel. Um here it's only the carbon that will donate its lone pair and act as a lewis base acetone I trial here. It's only the nitrogen for ethylene. Um what's being donated as a lone pair. And it's coming from our pi bond here. Benzene has three pi bonds. So any one of the three could donate a lone pair X. Is our halogen. So we have fluoride, chloride bromide or iodide. H minuses are hydride ion, then we have a cyanide molecule or cyanide ion. So here it's just the carbon that can donate a lone pair. Hydroxide is just the oxygen here we have cyclo pinto dino. Um so technically in this one we can get a lone pair from this lone pair here or from one of these pi bonds but it's only one at a time. That's what makes it mano dental. We're only donating one lone pair at a time. And then here we have an elite group. So here it is this carbon with its lone pair. That's what's donating to the transition metal cat ion. Now some of these have abbreviations. So our carbon monoxide term carbon Neil. It's abbreviation is just C. O. Here we have a set of nitrile. His name would be a set of nitrile. Oh, it's written as M E. Where emi represents metal. And then we have C. N. Benzene. It's abbreviation is ph so some of these um radiations you should be quite familiar with hell engines is just X. Cyanide ion is C. N. Now, cyclo pinto, dino is cP. So that's the abbreviation for it. The others, they don't have um abbreviations. Now, what type of Liggins are they? Well, remember L Liggins are neutral. X. Liggins are negatively charged. So here water has no charge. So it's an L Ligon. Ammonia is an L Ligon. Pr three is an L Ligon. Here, C. O. Is also an elegant L Ligon. L Ligon. Now, when it comes to Benzene, we have three pi bonds. Anyone of the three pi bonds can donate a lone pair, one at a time. But the fact that we have three pi bonds that either any of them can donate, we're gonna say that this is an L. Three Ligon. Okay, so that means it has three pi bonds that can donate a lone pair. Any one of them can do that. Next we have a halogen. We finally see a negative charge. So this would be an excellent negative charge. X. Ligon, Ligon, Ligon, they all have negative charges. Now for our cyclops mental day. No, we're gonna say here that we have a negative charge because of this lone pair on this carbon. So that's X. But also we have these lone pairs here. Either one could be donated. So technically this one would be an X. L two Ligon. And then in this one, uh we could have this lone pair being donated to make a pi bond. Or we could have this pi bond here being donated because remember this has residents involved. Its other residents structure would look like this if this lone pair were to resonate here. Okay, so we have the possibility of the pi bond being used or the lone pair being used. So this would be an X. L Ligon. Okay, so remember L Ligon is neutral and X is negative. And these last two are combination of both. Now here we have our by dented Liggins. What makes them by identity is that we have two places to locations where lone pairs can be donated. In the first one we have ethylene di mean and it's both nitrogen with their lone pairs that can be donated at the same time to transition metal here we have our oxalate ion which is called oxy lotto. And then we have here um this is a Seattle aceto not O as its name and it's both oxygen's here that can be donated just like both oxygen's here, that can be donated, they each have their own abbreviations as well. So when it comes to ethylene di mean it's abbreviation would be E. N. Now we're gonna say here that these two lone pairs, there's no negative charge involved. So we'd say that this would represent an L Ligon. And because it's two locations, we can say that it's an L two Ligon here, oxy lotto, it would be oh, X two minus as its abbreviation. You have two negative oxygen's that can donate a lone pair at the same time. So that's an X two Ligon. And then here for cdo lucido not, oh, we have two oxygen's as the site. They both donated lone pair at the same time. So here it's abbreviation is a C a C. Both are neutral and they can donate lone pairs so they will be out logan's and there's two of them. So that's an L- two Ligon. So these are the most common types of Liggins that are possible when it comes to complex ion formation. Remember when it comes to neutral Liggins, there are called elegans negatively charged Liggins are ex slogans. Now, if we have a negative charge, then that can represent an X login and if we look at pi bonds being used to donate a lone pair, that's what is characteristic of an L Ligon. So that's what you look out for. So just keep in mind some of these common types of Liggins as we explore more and more about complex ions. Now that we've talked about the differences between them, We'll take a look in the next video. On the following examples, we're just being asked to give the complex ion structure. So click on to the next video and let's tackle the first example together.

Hide transcripts