Multiple Choice
Which functional group is present in urea?
Which factor primarily contributes to the complexity and variety of organic molecules?
Which of the following functional groups contains a group directly bonded to a atom?
Which of the following compounds contains a (carbonyl) group as its main functional group?
Which of the following functional groups is most likely responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?