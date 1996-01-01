Review the structure of each functional group: Alcohols have an \(\mathrm{-OH}\) group, Alkenes have a carbon-carbon double bond (\(\mathrm{C}=\mathrm{C}\)), Ethers have an oxygen atom bonded between two carbons (\(\mathrm{C}-\mathrm{O}-\mathrm{C}\)), and Amides have a carbonyl group bonded directly to a nitrogen atom (\(\mathrm{C}=\mathrm{O}\) bonded to \(\mathrm{N}\)).