Organic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Preparation of Organometallics
Multiple Choice
Why must polar protic solvent NOT be used in reactions of Grignard and organolithium reagents?
A
The reagents are strong bases and will be quenched by polar protic solvents.
B
The boiling point of polar protic solvents are too low for the minimum required reaction temperature.
C
This statement is backward. Polar protic solvents MUST be used with Grignard and organolithium reagents.
D
The reagents are not soluble and will not dissolve in polar protic solvents.
35
12:21m
