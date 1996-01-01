Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Preparation of Organometallics
Next problem
Multiple Choice
Why are two equivalents of elemental lithium needed to create an organolithium reagent, while only one equivalent of elemental magnesium is needed to create a Grignard reagent?
A
Lithium has a smaller atomic radius, while magnesium has a larger atomic radius.
B
Lithium metal is less dense, while magnesium metal is denser.
C
Lithium is a less electronegative element, while magnesium is a more electronegative element.
D
Lithium is a Group 1 metal, forming monovalent Li
+
, while magnesium is a Group 2 metal, forming divalent Mg
2+
.
9
Show Answer
Next problem
12:21m
Watch next
Master
General Reaction
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
12:21
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
250
22
02:50
Ruining Organometallics
Johnny Betancourt
157
4
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.