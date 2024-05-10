Furan and maleimide undergo a Diels–Alder reaction at 25 °C to give the endo isomer of the product. When the reaction takes place at 90 °C, however, the major product is the exo isomer. Further study shows that the endo isomer of the product isomerizes to the exo isomer at 90 °C.

<IMAGE>





(b) Which isomer of the product would you usually expect from this reaction? Explain why this isomer is usually favored.