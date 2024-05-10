The diene lactone shown in part (a) has one electron-donating group (-OR) and one electron-withdrawing group (C=O). This diene lactone is sufficiently electron-rich to serve as the diene in a Diels–Alder reaction.

<IMAGE>





(b) The Diels–Alder product A is not very stable. Upon mild heating, it reacts to produce CO2 gas and methyl benzoate (PhCOOCH3), a very stable product. Explain how this strongly exothermic decarboxylation takes place. (Hint: Under the right conditions, the Diels–Alder reaction can be reversible.)