Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry17. AromaticityHuckel's Rule
Multiple Choice

Classify the following molecule as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
The figure illustrates the structure of an ion. A 4-carbon square ring is in a horizontal orientation with C 1 occupying the top right vertex. A double bond is present between C 3 and C 4. C 1 carries a positive charge.

25
1:23m

Watch next

Master Four tests with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
10:23
Four tests
Johnny Betancourt
288
4
13
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.