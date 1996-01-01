Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry17. AromaticityHuckel's Rule
Multiple Choice

Which of the following is NOT one of Hückel's rules for aromaticity?

6
1:23m

Watch next

Master Four tests with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
10:23
Four tests
Johnny Betancourt
288
4
13
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.