Organic Chemistry
17. Aromaticity
Huckel's Rule
Multiple Choice
Is the following molecule aromatic?
A
Yes
B
No, there are not 4
n
+ 2 π electrons.
C
No, it is not conjugated.
D
No; it is not cyclic.
