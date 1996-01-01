Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry17. AromaticityHuckel's Rule
Is the following molecule aromatic?
The figure illustrates the structure of a molecule. A benzene ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. The ring contains alternating double bonds between C 1 and C 2, C 3 and C 4, and C 5 and C 6. C 2 is single bonded to C 1 of a 4-carbon alkane chain depicted as a line structure using 3 zigzag lines.

