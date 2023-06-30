Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry23. AminesGabriel Synthesis
Problem 19
Show how Gabriel syntheses are used to prepare the following amines. (a) benzylamine (b) hexan-1-amine (c) γ-aminobutyric acid

