Organic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
23. Amines
Gabriel Synthesis
Problem 19
Textbook Question
Show how Gabriel syntheses are used to prepare the following amines. (a) benzylamine (b) hexan-1-amine (c) γ-aminobutyric acid
4:53m
