Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry23. AminesGabriel Synthesis
Multiple Choice

Which of the following is NOT an intermediate in the Gabriel amine synthesis? The figure illustrates a reaction. The reaction contains three reactants and one product. The first reactant has the following structure: A 5-membered heterocyclic pentagonal ring is in a horizontal orientation and consists of 1 N and 4 C atoms. N occupies the first position, which is the leftmost vertex. N carries a negative charge. C 1 and C 4 are each double bonded to O. The ring is fused to a benzene ring in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. The two rings are fused to each other such that C 2 and C 3 of the 5-membered ring are the C 6 and C 5 of the benzene ring, respectively. The benzene ring contains alternating double bonds between C 1 and C 2, C 3 and C 4, and C 5 and C 6. K superscript plus is present as a counter ion. The second reactant written over the reaction arrow has the following structure: A 4-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 3 zigzag lines. C 2 is single bonded to C H 3 above in the form of a line. C 4 is single bonded to B r on the lower right. The third reactants are H 2 N N H 2 and K O H written under the reaction arrow. Delta is written under the reaction arrow. The product has the following structure: A 4-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 3 zigzag lines. C 2 is single bonded to C H 3 above in the form of a line. C 4 is single bonded to N H 2 on the lower right.

5
4:53m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:53
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
145
2
8
05:42
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
132
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.