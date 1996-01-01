5. Chirality
Chirality
Problem 6.55
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) As we learned in Chapter 2, we don’t need to show hydrogens bonded to carbons when drawing organic molecules using line-angle formulas. At asymmetric centers, however, we often show the hydrogen. Why? When might it be unnecessary to show the hydrogen at a chiral center?
