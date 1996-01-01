22. Condensation Chemistry
Aldol Condensation
Problem 22m
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation. (c)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
44
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice