Given that the free energy of the twist-boat conformer of cyclohexane is 5.3 kcal/mol greater than that of the chair conformer, calculate the percentage of twist-boat conformers present in a sample of cyclohexane at 25 °C. Does your answer agree with the statement made in Section 3.13 about the relative number of molecules in these two conformations?
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master 4 Values You Should Memorize with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt