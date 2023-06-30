Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesBarrier To Rotation
Problem 5
Given that the free energy of the twist-boat conformer of cyclohexane is 5.3 kcal/mol greater than that of the chair conformer, calculate the percentage of twist-boat conformers present in a sample of cyclohexane at 25 °C. Does your answer agree with the statement made in Section 3.13 about the relative number of molecules in these two conformations?

