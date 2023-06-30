Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesNewman Projections
Problem 3e
The chair conformer of fluorocyclohexane is 0.25 kcal/mol more stable when the fluoro substituent is in an equatorial position than when it is in an axial position. How much more stable is the anti conformer than a gauche conformer of 1-fluoropropane, considering rotation about the C1−C2 bond?

