The chair conformer of fluorocyclohexane is 0.25 kcal/mol more stable when the fluoro substituent is in an
equatorial position than when it is in an axial position. How much more stable is the anti conformer than a
gauche conformer of 1-fluoropropane, considering rotation about the C1−C2 bond?
