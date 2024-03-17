4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Calculating Energy Difference Between Chair Conformations
Problem 90
Draw the conformers for the following trisubstituted cyclohexane. Calculate the strain energy of each conformer. (The gauche interaction between a methyl and an ethyl group is 0.96 kcal/mol; the 1,3-diaxial interaction between a methyl and an H is 0.87 kcal/mol and between an ethyl and an H is 1.00 kcal/mol.)
