a. Draw the two chair conformations of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane, and label all the positions as axial or equatorial.

b. Label the higher-energy conformation and the lower-energy conformation.

c. The energy difference in these two conformations has been measured to be about 23 kJ (5.4 kcal) per mole. How much of this energy difference is due to the torsional energy of gauche relationships?

d. How much energy is due to the additional steric strain of the 1,3-diaxial interaction?