Electrophilic Addition Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the case of alkenes reacting with HBr, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen atom, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This process is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving alkenes.

Markovnikov's Rule Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen) to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction, guiding the formation of the more stable carbocation and ultimately influencing the major product formed during the reaction with HBr.