Electrophilic Addition Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the presence of HBr, the double bond of the alkene acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic hydrogen atom, leading to the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This process is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving alkenes. Recommended video: Guided course 09:23 09:23 1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Anti-Markovnikov's Rule Anti-Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to alkenes, the hydrogen atom will add to the less substituted carbon atom of the double bond when a peroxide (like H₂O₂) is present. This contrasts with Markovnikov's rule, where the hydrogen adds to the more substituted carbon. Understanding this rule is essential for predicting the correct product distribution in reactions involving HBr and peroxides. Recommended video: Guided course 03:19 03:19 The Anti-Coplanar Requirement