Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, typically involving alkenes. In the case of propene, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, allowing it to react with an electrophile such as bromine. This process results in the formation of a more stable product, in this case, 2-bromopropane. Recommended video: Guided course 09:23 09:23 1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Markovnikov's Rule Markovnikov's Rule states that when HX (where X is a halogen) is added to an alkene, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This principle helps predict the major product of the reaction. For propene, this means that bromine will add to the more substituted carbon, leading to the formation of 2-bromopropane. Recommended video: Guided course 03:54 03:54 The 18 and 16 Electron Rule