Hexamethylbenzene undergoes free-radical chlorination to give one monochlorinated product (C12H17Cl) and four dichlorinated products (C12H16Cl2). These products are easily separated by GC-MS, but the dichlorinated products are difficult to distinguish by their mass spectra. Draw the monochlorinated product and the four dichlorinated products, and explain how 13C NMR would easily distinguish among these compounds.
