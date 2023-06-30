Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectCarbon NMR
8:11 minutes
Problem 13c
Textbook Question

Hexamethylbenzene undergoes free-radical chlorination to give one monochlorinated product (C12H17Cl) and four dichlorinated products (C12H16Cl2). These products are easily separated by GC-MS, but the dichlorinated products are difficult to distinguish by their mass spectra. Draw the monochlorinated product and the four dichlorinated products, and explain how 13C NMR would easily distinguish among these compounds.

Verified Solution
clock
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
19
Was this helpful?
4:m

Watch next

Master 13C NMR General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:
13C NMR General Features
Johnny Betancourt
196
1
5
02:12
Identifying 13C Signals
Johnny Betancourt
91
1
7
01:10
1H and 13C Joint Problem
Johnny Betancourt
76
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.