Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectCarbon NMR
6:02 minutes
Problem 13d
Textbook Question

(a) Draw all six isomers of formula C4H8 (including stereoisomers). (b) For each structure, show how many types of H would appear in the proton NMR spectrum. (c) For each structure, show how many types of C would appear in the 13C NMR spectrum. (d) If an unknown compound of formula C4H8 shows two types of H and three types of C, can you determine its structure from this information?

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
80
Was this helpful?
4:m

Watch next

Master 13C NMR General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:
13C NMR General Features
Johnny Betancourt
196
1
5
02:12
Identifying 13C Signals
Johnny Betancourt
91
1
7
01:10
1H and 13C Joint Problem
Johnny Betancourt
76
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.