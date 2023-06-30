(a) Draw all six isomers of formula C4H8 (including stereoisomers).
(b) For each structure, show how many types of H would appear in the proton NMR spectrum.
(c) For each structure, show how many types of C would appear in the 13C NMR spectrum.
(d) If an unknown compound of formula C4H8 shows two types of H and three types of C, can you determine its structure
from this information?
