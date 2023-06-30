Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectCarbon NMR
Problem 13e
The three isomers of dimethylbenzene are commonly named ortho-xylene, meta-xylene, and para-xylene. These three isomers are difficult to distinguish using proton NMR, but they are instantly identifiable using 13C NMR.

(a) Describe how carbon NMR distinguishes these three isomers. (b) Explain why they are difficult to distinguish using proton NMR.

