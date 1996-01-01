5. Chirality
Enantiomeric Excess
Problem 27b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) Upon dissolving α-d-glucose or β-d-glucose in water, the specific rotation gradually changes, eventually reaching +52.6° for both solutions. Explain what is happening here.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
25
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to calculate enantiomeric excess. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice