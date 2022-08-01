All right, everybody, let's go ahead and take a look at the mechanism for the bear. Villiger. Oxidation reaction. This mechanism takes place in three major steps. Two of those three steps. You should be very familiar with what you've been doing them the whole time, more or less that you've been in organic chemistry. Okay. And then there's just one new step, which is where we get the term migration from All right, and we'll discuss that when we get there. Okay? So starting off with the first step, this is one that you've done 1000 times. It is our pro nation step. All right, So in our pro nation step, we just protein ate the oxygen in our carbon eel. Okay, so we have a key tone. Were reacting with a proxy acid, right? That acid has an acidic proton. Those are gonna react together. And what we'll have is this oxygen. We use a lone pair to make a new bond to that hydrogen. We made a bond. We have to break a bond. So we kicked those electrons up to that oxygen. All right, That's all our pro nation step is, and that gets us to our first set of intermediates. Okay, We're missing some atoms and some charges on these intermediates. Do you know what we're missing? Yeah, well, we just pro nated are Carbondale. So we need a hydrogen there. Right? And what charge will I give it? Yeah, that will give it a positive charge. Okay, what about the oxygen that just lost that hydrogen? Well, now that has an extra lone pair. It's gonna have a negative charge. Okay, so now that we have our complete intermediates here, we're gonna do our second step. All right? Which is a nuclear Filic edition step. It's our nuclear filic addition. All right? And this is just like any other nuclear Filic edition you've done before. Where the negative charge off. Whatever our nuclear file is in this case, it's our What was our proxy acid? It's that conjugate base that attacks the partial positive charge of our carbon carbon. Alright, so we just have this area here. We do our nuclear Filic edition right there. We made upon. So we have to break upon. So that's what we'll do right there. Okay, that will get us to our next intermediate. And again we're missing a couple atoms or charges here. All right. Where are we missing something? Well, yeah, I remember. We added this hydrogen in our first step. Okay, this oxygen right here, that is the same oxygen from our carbon carbon. We've had the whole time. Okay, so we need to have a hydrogen there. Will it have a charge? It all. No, it won't. Right. Okay. And if we wanted to or locate all of the atoms from our proxy acid, we could say that these two oxygen's the carbon. You know, in this, our group are gonna be those two oxygen's, the Carbondale and the argument there. Okay, so this is the new step in the mechanism that you haven't seen before. And this is our migration step. Okay, So this is how we go from that molecule to our final product, and it's our migration. Okay, So that oxygen of our carbon deal that came from our Carbonell. Okay, the yellow one. It really wants to reform that carbon oxygen double bond. All right, so it's gonna do that. It's gonna use the lone pair, and it's going to reform that carbon oxygen double bond. Okay, now, here you would probably expect that the bond between the carbon and the green oxygen that came from our proxy acid, you'd expect that to break. But that's not actually what happens. This is where our migration occurs. Okay, so if we look at the two groups attached there, we have a primary carbon, and we have a true sherry carbon. Which of those has a higher migratory aptitude? Yeah, the tertiary does. Okay, So what we wanna do is we wanna migrate that group and the migration. What that looks like is this bond here that I'm coloring in green? Well, actually, break that bond, and we'll use the two electrons in that bond to move the whole group. Okay, so this group, the tertiary group with the higher migratory aptitude, will migrate to the oxygen from our proxy acid. Okay. So that one arrow right there is where we get the word migration. All right, from there, we made a new bond, so we need to break a bond. Okay, We're gonna break the oxygen oxygen bond, and that is just going to swing over and form another carbon oxygen double bond. All right. And again, we made a bond. We have to break another bond. So this carbon auction double bomb gets kicked up to the oxygen. All right, so in total are migration. Step just has four arrows, all right? And they all move in the same general direction. Okay, if we have it drawn how we have here, they're all moving from the oxygen from our original carbon eel all the way out to the oxygen from our carbon in our proxy acid. Okay, so four hours there and that gets us almost to our final product. All right, we still have this hydrogen right there. Okay, so we're still gonna have a hydrogen in this product right here. All right, So what is the last thing we need to do to make our final neutral product? Yeah, we just need to de protein eight. All right. You may remember that. I said there's three major steps. All right? This is not a major step, all right? This is just a deep throat nation. We're gonna have the everything highlighted in green over here is gonna come in. So we're gonna have our two oxygen's our carbon eel in our our group. Right? That has a it's gonna be one oxygen that has a negative charge on it. Alright, That is just gonna come in and deep protein it. Our Carbonell here, just like that. Okay, so we're gonna get a neutral final product. Plus, we're gonna get a byproduct of a carb oxalic acid with whatever our group was part of our proxy acid that we started with. Okay, so this is the mechanism for the bear Villiger. Oxidation. Remember, it's the three major steps pro nation nuclear, Philip, condition, migration. All right. And then the last thing we have to do is just deponent to get our major neutral product. Okay, go ahead and attempt the practice problems that are following this, and then we'll solve them in the next video.

