Predict The product:

Okay. This first practice problem was asking us to predict the major product formed from this reaction. Okay, so first things first, we just need to identify everything involved. All right? So are re agent here. That we have are starting material is a key tone. All right? And we're reacting that with this molecule here, F 3 cc 03 h. What type of molecule is that? Is it a proxy acid? Well, yeah, all right. And how do I know that? Well, any time we see this general structure here, the c 03 h attached to whatever on the left, that carbon. All right. This could be anything on the left there. Uh, whenever we see that, c 03 h, we know that it's gonna be a proxy acid. Alright. So anytime you see a molecule written out with co three h, you know, it's a proxy acid. Anytime you see something that just has c h, right. And again this that our group there, That could be anything. Whenever we see either of those, we know it's a proxy acid. Okay, so we have a proxy acid and we have a keto What type of reaction is it? Yeah, it's gonna be a bear. Villiger, Oxidation reaction. Okay, so now that we've identified what type of reaction it is, we've identified our re agents. What's the first thing we should dio? Yeah, well, we should just look at our key tone and look at each side of the key tone and identify which has the higher migratory aptitude. Okay, so looking at this key tone on the right side, we have this carbon here. What type of carbon is that? Yeah, it's gonna be secondary. Okay, then, on the left. Here we have this carbon. They're attached to our carbon carbon. What type of carbon is that? Yeah, that is a tertiary carbon. Okay, so now we need to think back to our trend for migratory aptitude. And what has a higher migratory attitude? A tertiary carbon or a secondary carbon? Yeah. Tertiary does. Okay, so we know that that is gonna be the migrating group. All right. And remember that we can just kind of shortcut this reaction by thinking of our oxygen from our proxy acid. Just inserting itself between the carbon you'll carbon and the migrating group. So we can think about that oxygen just getting pushed in there. All right, in pushing those bet tertiary carbon down and the carbon carbon up. All right. And the last thing we need to think about is the stereo chemistry here. What's gonna happen to that wedged method? Well, yeah, our stereo chemistry is retained. Okay, so it's just going to stay as a wedge. It's literally just gonna get pushed down. Okay? So when we draw our product for this, we have our Carbonell. All right, if we were to number of carbons, we would have 123456 So we're gonna expand that from a six member during to a seven member drink where we inserted our oxygen right here. All right, then we're gonna have the rest of our carbons in straw that in black clips. All right, so if we number these, we would have 1234 Alright. So where does our wedged metal go? Yeah, well, we numbered it the same. So it's still gonna be on carbon six. Alright. It's just gonna be one further away from our carbon eel. All right, so this is what our product will look like we expanded our ring. We retained our stereo chemistry and we migrated the group the tertiary carbon with the highest migratory aptitude. Okay, so go ahead and give this next question and try drawing out the mechanism, and then we'll solve that in the next video.

