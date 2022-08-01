What's up? Everybody in this section, we're gonna take a look at an oxidation reaction that is very unique, but also very useful. Okay, it's the bare Villiger oxidation reaction and the bear Villiger oxidation reaction reacts Alba hides or key tones with proxy acids, all right. And it turns the key tones into Esther's and how the hides into carb oxalic acids. All right. And like I said, it's reacting with proxy acids. Where have we seen proxy acids before? Yeah, proxy acids are our IP oxidation re agent when we're making an epoxy died from an AL Keen. Okay, so remember, we can have some sort of all keen plus our proxy acid, and we'll get in hip oxide like that, that little three member during with the oxygen. Okay, When we use the same re agents with an allied or a key tone, we get this oxidation reaction where we increase our number of bonds to oxygen. Okay, this reaction is unique in that, or it differs from our other oxidation reactions and that we can oxidize a key tone, which is usually the most oxidized weaken. Make something with, like, our Jones oxidation, which is our strong oxidizing agent, we can actually further oxidize a key tone. Okay, Uh, s Oh, that is really useful. Especially when we get into the carb oxalic acid derivatives chapter where it's really important to be able to go from Allah hides and key tones to carve oxalic acid derivatives. Okay, so this oxidation, it is regio selective, based on the migratory attitude of the groups that are attached to a carbon carbon. Alright, So migratory attitude is probably a new word for all of you and it's something we'll define once we get down to the General Reaction area. I even know it's basically just how well does one group are? How likely is one group to move compared to another group? Okay, that migratory aptitude trend is similar to the cat ion stability trend. Alright, there's really not a great way to memorize this, but hydrogen has the highest migratory aptitude. Alright, followed by tertiary than secondary carbons. All right, after that, we have arrows. So that's like our benzene rings are aromatics. And the worst is gonna be our primary carbon. Okay, so this is similar to our carbo Calyon stability trend, and I should say that this is relatively controversial. Still, what I have listed here is the most up to date in the most agreed upon trend. But you may see some variation from your professor or your textbook, alright. And just go with whatever your professor expects, you know, But it's most likely gonna be this. Okay, so now to get into the general reaction, All right, we start off with an Allied or a Quito, and we reacted with our proxy acid. In both of these reactions we use EMC PBA, right, Which is Metta Koro Proxy. Ben's OIC acid. And what this looks like is we have a proxy acid, right? This here is our proxy acid. And attached to it is a benzene with a meta chlorine. Okay, so that's r m c p b A. But really, all we care about is this proxy acid portion of it, alright? And what the reaction does is it basically inserts and oxygen between our carbon carbon and our group with the highest migratory aptitude. Alright, So, looking at the key tone left here, we have a primary carbon and we have a tertiary carbon directly attached to our carbon carbon. All right, looking back to our trend. Tertiary is has a higher migratory aptitude than primary. Alright, so that will be our group that migrates and what we mean by migrating or by our migratory aptitude, is we have an oxygen atom from our proxy acid that is essentially just going to insert between the cardinal carbon in the group with the highest migratory aptitude. Okay, so that group has to shift. It has to migrate away to make that new bond to oxygen and break the bond with the cardinal carbon. Alright, you'll see exactly why this is called migration when we get to the mechanism. Alright. But that is what our migration are migratory attitude is describing is which group can best separate from the carbon carbon and make that new bond to the oxygen. Okay, so here it's the tertiary group and that's what we end up with in our product. We have that oxygen inserted between our Carbonell carbon and our tertiary carbon. All right, looking at the next example, we have an allied this time, right? So we have a hydrogen compared to a tertiary carbon. Which group here has the highest migratory aptitude? Yeah, here it's the hydrogen. Okay, so now our oxygen needs to insert on that right side so that hydrogen is our group. That's gonna migrate. All right. And that's what we see here. We inserted our oxygen between our carbon carbon and are migrating group. Okay, Before we move on to the mechanism, we need to talk about stereo chemistry, All right? And the stereo chemistry for these reactions is really easy. All right? It just stays exactly the same. So, looking at this example, we have a key tone. Were reacting with M c P b again. All right, so we know we're doing our bear villiger oxidation, and we have a secondary carbon on the left side and a tertiary carbon attached carbon carbon on the right side. Which of those has the higher migratory aptitude? Yeah, the tertiary does. Okay, so that's the side. We're gonna insert an oxygen on, all right? That tertiary carbon migrate away, and we'll insert our oxygen here. And all we need to know about our stereo chemistry is that it stays exactly the same. Okay, so this was a wedge in our starting material, all right? It is gonna be a wedge in our product here. All right. And if we looked at our absolute configuration R R and s, it's gonna be retained as well. Okay, so now in the next video will get into the mechanism and really see where the word migration comes from, okay?

Hide transcripts