All right, This practice question was asking us to show the mechanism and predict the product for this reaction. Okay, so again, we first just want to identify our reaction and classify it. Okay, so we are reacting a key tone there on the left and on the right. Here we have this molecule. Do you know what it's called? Yeah, this is M C P B. A. Okay. And M C P B A is a peroxide acid. All right, we know that because of this section right here, this is our C 03 h. All right. And that is what we have in every proxy acid. And whenever we have that with a key tone or even within Alba hide, we're gonna do our bear Villager oxidation. Okay, so now that we figured all that out, the first thing we should do for a question like this is just go ahead and predict the product. Okay, Bear villiger. Oxidation reactions are pretty easy to predict the product because we just have to insert oxygen. Okay, so we need to look at our key. Tom. All right, we have our carbon carbon here. We have a secondary carbon there. All right. And then we have this group over here, which is our arrow. All right. Does an arrow or a secondary carbon have a higher migratory aptitude? Yeah, these secondary carbon does. Okay, so that is the group that we want to migrate. So remember, we're just gonna think about inserting an oxygen in between dot carbon carbon and dot secondary carbon there. Okay, So what that would look like as a product? Because we would still have this aromatic ring. We would still have our Carbonell right now we just insert our oxygen. Okay, So we'll have a new bond from our carbon carbon to our oxygen and then a new bond from that oxygen to our secondary carbon just like that. Okay, so if we were to a number of these carbons, I would be one and two. This is carbon one and two. All right. We just inserted the oxygen there. We know that is our product. Alright. Now, for the mechanism, we just need to recall that it has those three major steps. Do you remember what those three major steps are? Yeah, we have pro nation nuclear Filic Edition. Then our migration step Okay. So in our pro nation step, what do we dio? Yeah, In our pro nation step, we just protein ate our carbon it Okay, so I'm going to redraw r M c P b A over here? Yeah, like that. All right. We use the hydrogen of our C 03 h two pro, Nate. Okay, so our oxygen makes a bond to that hydrogen. We made a bond. We have to break a bond. So what we're left with is our original group here and now we just have an oxygen with a positive charge. Okay, so that is our first step. That is our pro nation step. All right. In our second step, what do we dio? What's the second step called? Yeah, this is our nuclear Filic edition. Alright. And here we do we add our proxy acid that now has a negative charge to our carbon. You Okay, so this has a negative charge now, all right? It still has this benzene with the meta chlorine that negative charges attracted to the partial positive charge of our carbon carbon. Because we make a bond there and we break a bond, and that's our nuclear Philip conditions up. Just those two arrows. And what we get as a product is we have all these black carbons here are coming from our starting material. Okay, so now we don't have in carbon, you know, we have just a o. H. And we have our Ethel attached there. Okay, now we have this new bond, which I'm gonna show in green to our red oxygen's. All right, so this is our next intermediate, all right? And this is where the new step comes in for the bear. Villiger. Oxidation, right. This is where our migration step comes in. And what this looks like. This is our migration. Remember, we start at the oxygen that originated on our carbon eel. Okay, so if we trace this oxygen back through our intermediates, it starts out as our carbon eel oxygen. And what we do is we re form that Carbonell, that carbon oxygen, double one. All right. And then we have our migration step occur right here. Okay, so we already decided that that Ethel, that secondary carbon has a higher migratory aptitude compared to the Aral Group. The benzene on the left. So we're gonna migrate that Ethel all right. This bond I'm gonna draw in green here is the bond that will migrate. And what we'll do is we'll just migrate that bond, those two carbons to the oxygen from our proxy acid. All right, we made upon. So we need to break upon. So this oxygen oxygen bond breaks and swings over, making another carbon oxygen double bond that breaks this carbon auction Delavan and kicks the electrons up there. Okay, again, This step, Our migration step has four arrows total, and they all move in the same direction. Okay, here, we're going from left to right. That gets us something that's very close to our final product. Let's draw this in black. So we saw this benzene, right? We reformed our Carbondale. What's attached to that oxygen? Yeah, it still has this hydrogen attached. Okay, so that tells us is gonna have a positive charge. All right. We just broke this bond here, alright? And moved it over to the oxygen so that carbon eel just has this green bond to that oxygen. All right? Which in turn, has a new bond to our two carbons of the Ethel. Alright, Again, If we wanted to number those we could say This is carbon one. And this is carbon to this would be carbon one. This would be carbon too. Okay, so that's basically our final product. The last thing we have to do is just neutralize it. Okay, so we need to Deep protein ate that proton. And what do we need to use for that? Yeah, we just use the car Boxley that we just formed. All right, so all of this right here just ends up looking like this. So a car box, a concrete base of a carb oxalic acid, which is a car box late. All right. And we just use that negative charge of the car. Boxley, too. Deep protein ate the proton on our Carbondale. All right, so that is the mechanism for this bear Villiger. Oxidation reaction. All right. Remember the three major steps pro nation nuclear Filic edition and migration. Okay. And remember that that migration step has four arrows. It will always have four arrows and they'll always go in that same direction. Okay, let's go ahead and move on to the next section.

