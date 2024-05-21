7. Substitution Reactions
Chlorocyclohexane reacts with sodium cyanide (NaCN) in ethanol to give cyanocyclohexane.
The rate of formation of cyanocyclohexane increases when a small amount of sodium iodide is added to the solution.
Explain this acceleration in the rate.
