For each reaction, give the expected substitution product, and predict whether the ­mechanism will be predominantly first order (SN1) or second order (SN2).





Hint: The strength of the nucleophile (or base) usually determines the order of the reaction. Strong nucleophiles encourage bimolecular, second-order reactions, and weak nucleophiles more commonly react by unimolecular, first-order mechanisms. Also, SN2 is unlikely with 3° halides, and SN1 is unlikely with 1° halides unless they are resonance-stabilized.





c. 1-iodo-1-methylcyclohexane + ethanol