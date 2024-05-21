7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
8:30 minutes
Problem 49
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Optically active 2-bromobutane undergoes racemization on treatment with a solution of KBr.
a. Give a mechanism for this racemization.
In contrast, optically active butan-2-ol does not racemize on treatment with a solution of KOH.
b. Explain why a reaction like that in part (a) does not occur.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice