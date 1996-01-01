15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Infrared Spectroscopy Table
Problem 14a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) What functional groups might be present in the IR spectra for the molecules with the given molecular formulas. [Be sure to use the molecular formula in your analysis.] (b) C₃H₄O₄
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Common IR Frequencies with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning