Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Acid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
Next problem
6:30 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions. (a) cyclopentanone + Br2 in acetic acid
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
72
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:09m
Watch next
Master
Acid Catalyzed
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:09
Acid Catalyzed
Johnny Betancourt
154
6
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.