Organic Chemistry21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonAcid-Catalyzed Alpha-Halogentation
Problem 22b
Acid-catalyzed halogenation is synthetically useful for converting ketones to a,b@unsaturated ketones, which are useful in Michael reactions (Section 22-18). Propose a method for converting cyclohexanone to cyclohex-2-en-1-one, an important synthetic starting material.

