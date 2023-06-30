Acid-catalyzed halogenation is synthetically useful for
converting ketones to a,b@unsaturated ketones, which are
useful in Michael reactions (Section 22-18). Propose
a method for converting cyclohexanone to
cyclohex-2-en-1-one, an important synthetic starting material.
