12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
Problem 62a
a) The reaction of butan-2-ol with concentrated aqueous HBr goes with partial racemization, giving more inversion than retention of configuration. Propose a mechanism that accounts for racemization with excess inversion.
