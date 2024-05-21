12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
When cis-2-methylcyclohexanol reacts with the Lucas reagent, the major product is 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane. Propose a mechanism to explain the formation of this product.
