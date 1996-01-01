Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry16. Conjugated SystemsDiels-Alder Forming Bridged Products
Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains two reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A 6-carbon alkene chain is depicted as a line structure using 5 zigzag lines. A double bond is present between C 2 and C 3 and C 4 and C 5. C 6 is single bonded to O H on the lower right. The second reactant has the following structure: A 5-carbon pentagonal ring is in a horizontal orientation with C 1 occupying the rightmost vertex. A double bond is present between C 3 and C 4. C 2 and C 5 are each double bonded to O. Delta is written under the reaction arrow.

