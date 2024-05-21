8. Elimination Reactions
Problem 7-24b
Which of these reactions are likely to produce both elimination and substitution products?
a. 2−bromopentane + NaOCH3
b. 3−bromo−3−methylpentane + NaOMe. (Me=methyl,CH3)
c. 2-bromo-3-ethylpentane + NaOH
