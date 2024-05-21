8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
Problem 7.30a
a. Two stereoisomers of a bromodecalin are shown. Although the difference between these stereoisomers may seem trivial, one isomer undergoes elimination with KOH much faster than the other.
Predict the products of these eliminations, and explain the large difference in the ease of elimination.
Fast elimination <IMAGE> slow elimination <IMAGE>
